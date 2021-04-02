Is Last Man Standing new tonight on Fox? More season 9 spoilers!







Is Last Man Standing new tonight on Fox? Given that today is April Fools’ Day, shouldn’t we get some comedy on TV?

Unfortunately, you’re not going to be getting a new episode of the Tim Allen sitcom on the air. This is a show that has aired consistently almost throughout the entirety of the year, so it only makes sense that we get a tiny break in the action somewhere. Tonight is (unfortunately) the night, but the good news is that it won’t be gone too long. New episodes start up again next week, and there’s a particularly notable episode coming soon. How much so? Let’s just say that Kaitlyn Dever is poised to be returning to the show as Eve! (For those who don’t know, she will also be back for the series finale.)

If you want a few more details on what lies ahead now, we suggest that you take a look at the attached synopsis for that — plus some bonus details on the April 15 episode while we’re at it.

April 8 – Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces. Meanwhile, Kyle turns to Ed when he worries he isn’t dynamic enough in his preaching in the all-new “The Two Nieces of Eve” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 8 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-909) (TV-PG L)

April 15 – Mike and Vanessa help Mandy and Kyle with their estate planning, but are disappointed with whom they plan to appoint as Sarah’s legal guardian. Meanwhile, Jen begins working at OutdoorMan and takes advice from Chuck a tad too seriously in the all-new “Butterfly Effect” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 15 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-915) (TV-PG L)

The April 15 episode is directed by Amanda Fuller, so there is a little bit of a personal touch thrown in there! (Note that we also have a time change coming, with episodes airing starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.)

