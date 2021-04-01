Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? On season 3 episode 9 & more







Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Within this article, we’ll of course take on that question — plus also look towards the future!

Alas, there is no future insofar as there being a new episode tonight. We’ve had a solid run of episodes as of late, but tonight represents a brief, one-week break in the action. The Danielle Rose Russell-led drama will be back next week with the first of two new episodes! Within these you’ll see some new monsters, shocking secrets, and eventually some good character stuff for Josie, Lizzie, and others.

If you want to get all sorts of details about these two episodes, we suggest that you check out the synopses below…

Season 3 episode 9, “Do All Malivore Monsters Provide This Level of Emotional Insight?” – HISTORY REPEATING ITSELF – As tensions build between Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), the latest monster’s arrival at the school will force them to set aside their differences in order to defeat it. Meanwhile, Alaric (Matthew Davis) comes up with an excuse to keep tabs on Josie (Kaylee Bryant) at Mystic Falls High, and Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie) helps Kaleb (Chris Lee) cope with a recent fallout with MG (Quincy Fouse). Aria Shahghasemi and Leo Howard also star. Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Adam Higgs (#309). Original airdate 4/8/2021.

Season 3 episode 10, “All’s Well That Ends Well” – IMPENDING DOOM – After capturing a new monster at the school, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and the Super Squad learn some terrifying news about one of their own. A surprise visit from Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) gives Josie (Kaylee Bryant) some much-needed courage. MG (Quincy Fouse) and Ethan (Leo Howard) team up to help others. Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi and Ben Levin also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon & Price Peterson (#310). Original airdate 4/15/2021.

If you do want a few more details now, why not check out the promo, if you haven’t seen it already?

What do you most want to see on Legacies season 3 moving forward?

