The Voice season 20: Snoop Dogg signs on as Mega Mentor







When Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton take part in The Voice season 20 Knockout Rounds, they’ll have a little help. This is a tradition for a Mega Mentor to come in right before the start of the live shows, but every season the musical guest is a little bit different.

This time around, we’re looking in the direction of a living legend in Snoop Dogg. It was announced today that the rapper/actor/entertainer will be serving in this capacity starting on Monday, April 19, and our first reaction to this is simply thinking just how fun it’s going to be. Snoop knows how to bring a laugh to any situation, but it’s important to remember along the way everything that he’s done for music. He’s a great example of someone who managed to sustain a career for decades, while also adapting to all of the important changes that have happened in the industry. He’s got a lot of wisdom to pass along to some of the remaining artists.

Now, let’s just hope that he’ll have a great opportunity to share some of this wisdom. One of our bigger issues with this part of the competition is always that it tends to be rather formulaic, where we see roughly the same thing every season. It’s hard for any one performance to stand out. For The Voice as a television show, they are going to have to balance out the coaches/Snoop with giving us a chance to still know the remaining contestants, and that is not the easiest thing to do in the world.

As we await Snoop Dogg’s arrival on The Voice, remember also that there are more performance shows coming in the days ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now

What do you think about Snoop Dogg serving as Mega Mentor for The Voice season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







