Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Could Eric Dane follow Chyler Leigh return?

For the first time since the shocking episode “Flight,” Chyler Leigh is now back on the series in the role of Lexie Grey. Of course, it’s not your typical return from a former series regular: Lexie is set to appear on the beach, which is the same venue that we saw Derek and George earlier this season. It’s exciting! Lexie was such an important character to Meredith — she was family, a support system, and someone who brought a different energy to the show.

There are a lot of different things we think about with Lexie, but her relationship with Mark is one of them. The two were among the most-popular couples within the Grey’s Anatomy world, and that is what made that plane-crash story so heartbreaking. We lost Lexie before “Flight” came to a close, and Mark died in the episode that followed.

So is there a chance that Eric Dane could also come back and give us a greater sense of closure? We’d love to see it but, for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed. In a perfect world we’d love to see he and Lexie back at the same time, but if that happens tonight, it’d be a surprise like no other. Dane has been rather busy since departing Grey’s, whether it be starring on The Last Ship or appearing in his current role on HBO’s Euphoria. Yet, Chyler found time in her Supergirl schedule to return as Lexie, so maybe Eric can do the same time.

