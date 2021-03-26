Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10 spoilers: Pain ahead in ‘Breathe’







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10 carries with it the title of “Breathe,” and we know already that another crisis lies ahead. As if the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital did have enough problems, a ventilator shortage is about to cause even more. What’s going to happen here? Well, let’s just say that this season isn’t about to get more positive and full of light.

To go along with what we’re seeing here, “Breathe” will also give you a chance to learn a little bit more about Cormac Hayes. So far, he’s existed mostly to share screen time with some other characters; yet, that is about to change thanks to a family member showing up.

Below, we have the full Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight as to what’s coming up next:

“Breathe” – The hospital ventilator shortage has the doctors gravely concerned when both a mother and daughter are in critical condition with [the virus] and fighting over the last ventilator. Meanwhile, Hayes’ high-risk sister-in-law with multiple sclerosis ends up in the hospital with a kidney stone, and the sister house has a few more kids join it as Amelia plays babysitter for the day on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Of course, we imagine that some of the biggest questions entering this episode are going to revolve around Meredith — as has been the case for most of the season. Could that change immediately? Maybe, but there is no clear timetable for when that will happen. The writers haven’t done a lot to make people think hope is coming in the near future…

What do you want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 10?

