Sistas season 3 premiere date hopes over on BET







Following tonight’s season 2 finale, what can you expect in terms of a Sistas season 3 premiere date? As you would imagine, there are a number of things that we need to get into here!

Let’s kick things off, though, by sharing some good news: You will have a chance to see a season 3 on BET down the road! The show was renewed earlier on this year, so there is no cause for concern when it comes to the short-term future. Making Sistas season 2 was no doubt a difficult process, given that it was one of the first shows to film entirely in a bubble environment at executive producer Tyler Perry’s studio. As challenging as it may have been, though, it’s paid off in a big way in terms of both viewer reception and also ratings.

The season 2 numbers for Sistas are one of the things that are the most impressive here. Overall, the show generated over 940,000 total viewers on average for season 2, and then also a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It actually increased its live audience from season 1 to season 2, and that is the sort of thing that is almost unheard-of in this business today. This is why BET renewed it so long before the finale, and why it could go on for many years still.

As for the premiere date, nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet; however, our hope is that the show can return either later this year or in early 2022. With the health crisis starting to settle down (or at least it should with the rollout of vaccines), there will be opportunities for filming to resume in a little more of a normal fashion. That could broaden the horizons for a show like this, but it will likely remain about the characters first.

What do you want to see on Sistas season 3?

