Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 sneak peek: Erin challenges Frank







What happens when Frank Reagan asks his daughter for a favor? You’ll get an answer on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 Friday night.

One of the things that we’ve seen throughout this show is that Tom Selleck’s character prefers to do things above-board. He’s not someone who often operates in the shadows — he doesn’t like it, but if he thinks it presents the best possible outcome, he’ll do it.

This is the dilemma that Frank finds himself in during Friday’s “The Common Good,” and you can see some evidence of it in the sneak peek below. Here, Frank speaks to Erin about a behind-the-scenes deal he wants to orchestrate with the Governor. It is in support of an initiative he is for, but it’s not something that he can speak on publicly. Why? There are members of the NYPD rank and file that may not be happy with what he is doing here. It’s a tense situation and he knows it; because of Erin’s job and her resources outside the department, it makes her the prime person for him to go to for help.

With that being said, Erin’s going to be a little shell-shocked by Frank’s request. She’s used to other people in her family asking for help, but her own father? That’s a little different. Frank acknowledges it, and also wonders out loud if Erin thinks this sort of request is beneath him. In the end, though, this may be a sacrifice he is willing to make for the aforementioned “common good.” We’re curious to see how all of this will play out, and if Erin will agree that Frank’s way here is best.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods and what’s ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10?

Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates on the series that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







