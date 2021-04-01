Chicago PD season 8 episode 11 spoilers: A dive into Upton’s past







Next week Chicago PD season 8 episode 11 is going to do at least one thing similar to what we got tonight: A personal case for a main character. Instead of Adam Ruzek, though, we’re seeing in “Signs of Violence” a story revolving around Hailey Upton.

For Tracy Spiridakos, we imagine that this episode will be a fantastic opportunity to dive into some heavy material. We’ve heard a little bit about what she’s gone through with her family in the past, but the events of this episode could lead to a lot of trauma rising to the surface. She’s going to need to lean on Halstead and other members of Intelligence to work her way through this — we just hope that she does, as opposed to taking on most of the pain and internalizing it. We know that she’s tough, but sometimes showing vulnerability is one of the best things that anyone can do.

Below, we’ve got the full Chicago PD season 8 episode 11 synopsis with some more information now as to what lies ahead:

04/07/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A wellness check on a family reveals signs of foul play and Detective Hailey Upton is determined to find the parents and young daughter. As Upton delves further into the troubled family dynamics, she finds herself reflecting on her own childhood trauma. TV-14

One thing to know before we even dive further into this episode is that it’s the final one before we embark on another brief hiatus. Hopefully, this is a story that sticks with all of us while the show is on a break, and that through all of the pain, there is a way still for Upton to find a sense of healing. Or, maybe she can help some others in need.

