American Housewife season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following tonight's finale, is an American Housewife season 6 renewal going to be coming on ABC? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? We'll have a few things to talk through within this piece.

Let’s kick things off here, though, with this: Nothing is altogether certain when it comes to the comedy’s future. We can see a universe where it comes back for at least one more year, but at the same time, there’s also a chance ABC moves on. The network has until May to make a decision, or at least they do if they’re interested in keeping to tradition.

The biggest case for keeping American Housewife around is actually pretty simple: Its performance. By and large, this is a show that generates solid ratings. Thing in terms of a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic, which is extremely close to its season 4 average. People who watch this show clearly like it and stick with it; we do think that retention is something that networks think about before issuing a renewal. They want to know that there will still be people around to check it out.

However, the big case against a season 6 may just be a lack of mainstream attention. Despite its audience American Housewife doesn’t generate a whole lot of buzz, and there may not be much hope at this point that it can grow its audience. ABC could decide that they want to take a risk on a show with a higher upside for them, as opposed to one that is solid and steady. Much of it could come down to programming strategy.

For now, though, we’re learning in the direction that a season 6 happens. If nothing else, American Housewife could be a midseason entry on next season’s schedule, or a solid utility player in the event there’s a whole on a given night.

Do you want to see an American Housewife season 6 renewal over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to then also stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don't want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

