Chicago Fire season 9: Where is Gianna Mackey? Is Adriyan Rae leaving?







Where is the Gianna Mackey character on Chicago Fire season 9, and is Adriyan Rae leaving the show? If you’re looking for an answer to these questions, we are happy to offer up some help!

Unfortunately, we can’t say that this is an answer that most people will like to hear — after all, we’re not going to be seeing any more of Mackey on the show in the near future. It was revealed prior to the recent Chicago Fire hiatus that the character is being transferred elsewhere, and this came about after Rae chose to depart the series behind the scenes. The plan seemed to be to have the character around longer — but sometimes in this business, things change.

Is the door open for a Mackey return down the road? It definitely seems like the answer to that question is “yes,” but we’ll have to wait and see what the story dictates. For now, the plan seems to be to focus more on Violet as a possible paramedic partner for Brett — she’s someone who has a history with Firehouse 51 already, and that is especially the case with Gallo. She won’t bring the same energy that Mackey did, but that’s probably the point; you don’t want one partner to just go out there and mimic what we’ve seen before.

At this point, we just want to see Brett be partnered with someone for a long period of time. In between Foster and Mackey as of late, she hasn’t really had that much time to build any long-term bonds. Sure, we know that Emily was there for a couple of years, but it doesn’t feel that long in retrospect.

Are you going to miss Gianna Mackey on Chicago Fire season 8?

