Chicago Fire season 9 episode 11 spoilers: ‘A Couple Hundred Degrees’







Next week on Chicago Fire season 9 episode 11, you will continue to see the winds of change blow through Firehouse 51. “A Couple Hundred Degrees” will feature a new recruit, but then also a good bit more of the Violet character.

So what can you expect in general here? Let’s kick things off by sharing the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 11 synopsis below:

04/07/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Serveride’s patience. Violet receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett on a hunt for the person who wrote it. TV-14

One of the things that we’re most curious to see through this Chicago Fire episode is pretty simple: What will the Brett – Violet dynamic develop into? Sylvie has dealt with such a revolving door as of late when it comes to her partners out in the field, and this is going to serve as yet another example of having to develop a new rapport. There could be some fun moments that happen here, but it needs to be different from what we’ve seen with Foster, Mackey, or anyone else.

Fingers crossed here that at the end of the episode, we’ll have at least an opportunity to see how these new additions shake up the Firehouse, and also where this story is going as we inch a little bit closer to the finale. It is important to mention here that this is a fairly-short season, and things are going to have to be paced differently than they’ve been in the past.

Let’s close here with a brief reminder: After this episode, there’s going to be a brief hiatus (again). Enjoy Chicago Fire while you can, but also hope that we get more of a consistent batch as we arrive at the end.

