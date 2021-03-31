Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight, March 31?







Following a hiatus, can you expect to see Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD back on NBC tonight? If so, what can you expect? We know that the One Chicago block is one of the best out there, and it’s that fantastic opportunity to get away from the world for three hours and enjoy what’s directly in front of you.

Luckily, tonight will be a chance to dive into this world fully! There are new episodes of all of these shows on the air and you’ll have a chance to dive into some daring rescues and emotional stories. Want to get some more news all about them? Then view the attached synopses…

Chicago Med, “So Many Things We’ve Kept Buried” – 03/31/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Crockett deals with a patient who ends up having more in common with him than he thinks. Will and Ethan clash over a pregnant patient with an irregular heartbeat. TV-14

Chicago Fire, “One Crazy Shift” – 03/31/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : A series of suspicious fires sends 51 on a search for the cause. Casey continues down a troubling path. Mouch is looking to make his long-awaited dream come true. TV-14

Chicago PD, “The Radical Truth” – 03/31/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ruzek’s father, Bob, goes missing and the team races to find him before it’s too late. TV-14

Of these three episodes, we’ll say right now that the Chicago PD one is the one we’re the most anxious about — how could it not be, all things considered? We don’t want anything to happen to Ruzek’s father, and he is going to need to rally around Intelligence in order to get to the other side of this … really no matter what happens on the other side here.

