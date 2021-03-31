Chicago PD season 8 episode 10 video: Is Adam Ruzek’s father dead?!







Tonight’s Chicago PD season 8 episode 10 is one for the ages — or if nothing else, it’s going to make you emotional. This is an episode like no other for one Adam Ruzek, who has to figure out if he can save his father before it’s too late.

As we prepare for “The Radical Truth,” we at least know there’s at least some time for the character to rescue his dead. He’s not dead at the time that he sees the video message. With that in mind, we imagine that the story then becomes identifying who took him and then rushing to find him in a limited amount of time. This is not going to be an altogether easy thing to accomplish, though the promo does at least suggest that he’s going to have the help of much of Intelligence. If one of them is hurting, they all are — that’s something that we’ve seen here many times over.

What makes this situation harder as a viewer is simply the fact that we’ve seen Ruzek’s father on a number of occasions already. This isn’t just some character who has suddenly popped in out of nowhere. We know what the father-son dynamic is and it’s clear just how much pain the situation is causing.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope that Ruzek’s dad is going to be able to get out of this situation alive. No matter what, you’re going to want to watch this one — it could be a tour de force for Patrick John Flueger in a different way than we’ve ever seen before.

Remember that tonight, you’re also going to get new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire — we had a brief hiatus for the franchise, but now they are all back in action.

