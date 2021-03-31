Jesse Metcalfe leaving Chesapeake Shores, Trace role during season 5







As you prepare for Chesapeake Shores season 5 to premiere this summer, there’s something you should know about Jesse Metcalfe. At some point during the season, he’s going to say goodbye.

In a statement today (per Deadline), Hallmark Channel confirmed his exit by saying the following:

“A new season of Hallmark Channel’s highly popular scripted series, Chesapeake Shores, is returning this summer. Jesse Metcalfe, who plays Trace Riley, has decided to leave the show. His character’s storyline will wrap up early in Season Five … Jesse is a valued member of the Crown Media family; we look forward to continuing to work with him on projects, including original movies on Hallmark Channel, as well as his Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ movie series, Martha’s Vineyard Mysteries, the next installment of which premieres on May 16. In addition, we are currently in development on another movie in the series.”

There was no specific reason given for Metcalfe’s exit, but it may just be him wanting to take on other career opportunities. He is coming off of a run on Dancing with the Stars, and it is certainly possible that this opened doors for him elsewhere. (We didn’t even think his Chesapeake Shores role was mentioned that much during the competition.)

As for whether or not Jesse’s exit dramatically changes the future of Chesapeake Shores, that remains to be seen — yet, Hallmark series have survived big exits before. Just remember that Daniel Lissing departed When Calls the Heart years ago, and that show is still going strong in season 8 — we’re even anticipating that a season 9 renewal will come soon. As long as the storytelling is strong, there is always a chance that the series could go on for at least a little bit longer.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding Chesapeake Shores right now

What do you think about Jesse Metcalf leaving Chesapeake Shores and his role of Trace?

How do you think that the story will function without him? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







