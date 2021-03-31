Lucifer season 6 spoilers: Series finale title revealed!







In the event that you have not hear the news just yet, Lucifer season 6 recently wrapped production — and with that, that part of the process is done. There is still editing and all sorts of post-production to do, but we’ve reached the end of the cast stepping foot on set as their characters.

While we’re not going to find out much story information on the series finale for some time, we can at least bring you something important today: The title. In a new post on Twitter, co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich confirmed that “Partners ‘Til the End” is the title for the final episode, and it was written by her and fellow boss Joe Henderson.

There were all sorts of directions that Lucifer could have gone with the final title, but we like that they went with something that feels a little more personal rather than supernatural. It also has a nice double-meaning to it. Assuming that this is a reference to Lucifer and Chloe, it could be a reference to them being partners on the job or partners in life. Either way, it’s a nice testament to their relationship and it gives us hope for these characters’ future beyond this show.

After all, one of our favorite things to do with any series finale is imagine what life could be like for some of the characters after the fact. We’re hoping that Lucifer offers viewers that opportunity — we like to think that there’s a future for Deckerstar that goes for many years after the show itself comes to a close. Time will tell…

