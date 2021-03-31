American Gods season 4: Neil Gaiman offers reason for hope







Will there be an American Gods season 4 somewhere following the cancellation at Starz this week? As of right now, everything is a little murky and uncertain.

Yet, there is also still some hope. In a new post on Twitter, source author Neil Gaiman confirmed that studio Fremantle is going to go off and look for a proper way to finish the story. We imagine that could mean remaining at Starz for a feature film or something to that degree; or, it could mean finding another platform.

The irony here is that one of the reasons why American Gods was canceled was likely the fact that it came from an outside studio. Starz doesn’t generate the same money with it that they may with some of their shows produced over at Lionsgate. It also was seeing ratings drops from one year to the next, and that is without mentioning all of the various controversies that existed here behind the scenes. The show does have plenty of fans, but it was a long and difficult road to get it to the end of season 3. The fact that the cancellation came so shortly after the finale likely signals that the network knew for a while that this was the direction they were going with the show.

If we had to speculate now as to the best home for American Gods to finish its run at (other than Starz), it is probably Amazon. They’ve shown with The Expanse that they have no issue taking on a series from an outside studio. Meanwhile, they also have a relationship with Gaiman already that stems from Good Omens streaming there. This just makes a lot more sense than a place like Netflix, who already has a million different programs coming out on the service around the clock.

It's definitely not dead. I'm grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with. https://t.co/Yw90PvIvGf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 31, 2021

