American Gods canceled; is season 4 possible as a movie?







After three big seasons on the air, it looks as though the reign of American Gods is already coming to a close.

According to a report coming in from Deadline, Starz is canceling the Neil Gaiman adaptation after three tumultuous seasons on the air. We can’t say that this news is an enormous shock, given ratings declines, controversies, and also a shift in tone from the network as a whole. In a statement, here is some of what the network had to say (per the aforementioned website):

Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country.

Is there a chance at a wrap-up movie or something else? We don’t think that you can rule something like this out entirely, and the Deadline report indicates as such. We could easily see some sort of film offering proper closure, and we know from cast and crew interviews that there was an interest in coming back and doing more. This was totally a Starz decision rather than a creative one, as the cost of the show clearly did not equate to what they were getting out of in terms of performance or subscribers. Some of their other shows, including the Power franchise and Outlander, clearly have been able to generate more consistent buzz and revenue.

Hopefully, we’ll give an answer on the future of American Gods at some point over the next few months; we don’t think that this is a decision that will come around quickly, so we would tell you to go ahead and be cautious when it comes to your expectations.

What do you think about American Gods being canceled over at Starz?

Do you want to see a second life for it elsewhere?

