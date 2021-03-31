Outlander season 6 filming fun with Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe







We’re a few days removed now from Outlander releasing a behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming season 6 on Starz. Now, how about a new behind-the-scenes image?

In a recent post on Twitter, the show (or to be specific, Caitriona Balfe) shared an image of herself and Sam Heughan working behind the scenes. To us, this clearly looks like they are in between takes, and are doing their best to have fun amidst one of the craziest filming periods ever. They have already been forced to deal with the wild weather conditions in Scotland, and this year they are also adding in there all of the virus protocol and making sure that everyone is as safe as humanly possible. That’s been a challenge for shows all over the globe.

We know that it’s going to be tough to get a ton of behind-the-scenes peeks at season 6 so far away from the premiere; with that in mind, we will take whatever we can get. A selfie here and there is a nice touch!

For something a little bit different, how about a bonus tease courtesy of Alexander Vlahos? He is one of the new additions this season playing Allan Christie, and you can also see below a quick walk-up to his trailer. There isn’t anything too groundbreaking in here, but we do still consider it a fun look into the greater Outlander world. It’s also nice to see someone like Vlahos so enthusiastic with the fans right away!

Remember that there is no firm premiere date yet for Outlander season 6, and there likely won’t be one for a good while still! There are many months to go still in production, and perhaps when everyone starts to get a little closer to wrapping the veil can be lifted a little.

Another day in the can. Got to witness some incredible acting today. Lucky boy. pic.twitter.com/kB2aH3eWWY — Alexander Vlahos (@vlavla) March 30, 2021

No one's been asking for a @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan selfie… not a single soul… but I wanted to post just in case. (📸 credit: Caitriona) #Outlander pic.twitter.com/mUXJ53a0ol — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 29, 2021

