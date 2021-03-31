The Challenge: Double Agents episode 16 video: Keep on rolling…







Tomorrow night will bring you The Challenge: Double Agents episode 16, and also a heck of a lot of drama to go along with it. We’re closing in on the final — heck, everyone’s got a gold skull! This is poised to be one of the most exciting parts of the season, but some pairs are going to be heading to the Crater first.

Is there a way to still avoid it? Sure, and that is what the latest sneak peek below is all about. We’ve got another challenge where the remaining pairs have a chance to “roll” their way to victory. It’s a battle between offense versus defense, and also a chance to test the overall determination of the remaining combatants. There’s never been a time where immunity is more important: You don’t want to go down to the Crater right now unless you really want to take someone out. Fight for the power, no matter the cost or the consequences in the end.

We’ll start things off by saying this: Insofar as challenges go, this one looks really fun. We’re always going to be a fan of anything that’s a little off the beaten path, and one that actually gives life to these people all working together. You need to have a good relationship with your partner, and we would think that having a built-in relationship would prove rather useful in the long run here.

Strategy-wise, this is probably our favorite time of the season. Early on when there were still SO many players around, it was easy for things to be a tad unwieldy. Now, the competition can be a little more focused, and there is a clearer path between you and whoever is in your way of winning the final.

It's defense vs. offense for agents during their next challenge and winning = power for those avoiding a trip to the crater, but which pair will successfully roll their way to the finish line? #TheChallenge36 is all-new tomorrow, at 8/7c on @mtv 📛 pic.twitter.com/ZxeGTF59B4 — Bad Gal TJ (@ChallengeMTV) March 30, 2021

