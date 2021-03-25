The Challenge: Double Agents episode 16 spoilers: The final’s not here yet







Next week on The Challenge: Double Agents episode 16, we’re going to find ourselves closer and closer to the epic finale. Agents will face off, and we’re going to see one of the more unpredictable votes that we’ve seen for the better part of the season.

Oh, and did we mention that we’re not at the final yet? Even though every remaining agent has a gold skull, that doesn’t mean that we’re moving into that round. There are some more challenges coming, and of course TJ is ready to torment everyone at every possible chance. (We do appreciate the idea that these contestants think they know what’s coming, when in reality, they don’t really know that much at all.)

Want a few more specifics on what lies ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Challenge: Double Agents episode 16 synopsis below:

“When one agent learns she is at the bottom of her alliance, she realizes she must do whatever it takes in order to look out for herself. Two untrustworthy players musts rely on each other to control a vote, but will they each stick to the plan?”

One of the big surprises at the end of tonight was Big T deciding to stick with CT as opposed to messing up some of the other alliances in the house — we’re wondering already what the ripple effect will be here, since we know that every action on the show has consequences. This could be a decision that almost costs her the game.

The promo tonight hinted that you’ll see more drama from some of the guys in the house, plus a brutal task for all of the remaining duos. It’s really a miracle that this entire cast isn’t on a stretcher after some of the stuff we’ve seen this season.

