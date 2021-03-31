Mayans MC season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Following another death…







As we prepare for Mayans MC season 3 episode 5 on FX next week, there’s one thing that you can expect: Things getting crazy. How do you follow up what happened in the closing seconds?

We shouldn’t be that surprised about another dead body, especially one wearing a SAMCRO vest. It’s something that we saw at the end of this past season, and we’re getting it all over again. Are we being set up for a clash of clubs? We understand that you could say that, but it’s certainly possible that the situation is a little more complicated here. It almost always is.

Below, we’ve got the full Mayans MC season 3 episode 5 synopsis with some other information all about what lies ahead — not that FX is giving you that much:

Bishop takes a risky approach to solve the club’s supply problems.

Couldn’t you say this about most episodes this season? The supply chain has long been an issue with the Mayans and with the problems at the border, it’s not going to get any easier. You have a group of people fighting over a very limited supply — don’t you imagine that tensions are going to get a little bit heated?

We just hope that through this upcoming episode, Mayans can regain a little bit of its ratings momentum from season 2. While we know that FX cares more about their DVR and digital ratings than anything else, the show is down substantially in live figures from season 2. Some of that may be due to the long hiatus between seasons, but it’s still notable — and a problem that you’d love to see rectified at some point. A few buzzworthy installments (beyond of course the show faithful) would certainly help.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayans MC season 3 episode 5?

How do you think the events from tonight are going to unravel from here?

