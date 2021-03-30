New Amsterdam season 3 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Why Not Yesterday’







Next week on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to check out New Amsterdam season 3 episode 6 — and there’s a lot to be excited for! There’s another new episode coming entitled “Why Not Yesterday” that will provide some great character moments, but also some storytelling that is timely to where we are in 2021. Think along the lines of racism in the workplace, whether it be mistreatment, bias or unconscious bias, and diversity in general.

As you would imagine, this is not an easy thing to fix. We know that Max Goodwin is as good of a problem-solver as they come, but there is no light switch to change something that has persisted for centuries on end. What he can do is move the hospital in the right direction and make it clear that he wants to be an ally. It’s something that will continue to need monitoring not just in the weeks ahead, but also years.

Below, we’ve got the full New Amsterdam season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

04/06/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max is on a mission to fix systemic racism at New Amsterdam. Bloom treats a patient who reminds her that things aren’t as they seem. Sharpe is overwhelmed while tending to a family matter. Reynolds tries to keep his composure while treating a father and son. TV-14

In true New Amsterdam fashion this is an episode that is going to have a lot going on, and we’re curious as to whether some of these stories will be connected. A couple, beyond what’s going on with Max, could last for longer than just a mere week or two. A part of what makes this show so great is its determination to give you both those case-of-the-week elements and then something a little bit larger.

