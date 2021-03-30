





Is FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS? We know that you’ve been waiting a while already for new episodes — are we finally at the end of the road?

Well, the simple answer here is this: Not yet. We are getting closer to getting there, but we haven’t quite arrived just yet. The next new episode, entitled “Spiderwebs,” is airing next week after NCIS and FBI. We know that it’s taken a while to get here, but hopefully, the story will prove to be worth the wait!

If you do want to get a few more details now on where things are going, check out the FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Spiderwebs” – After Crosby’s old army buddy is attacked in an apparent drug deal gone wrong, the team’s quest for answers uncovers a dangerous web of conspiracy. Also, Jess questions his relationship with Sarah after an unexpected encounter, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It goes without saying that this episode is going to be all sorts of intense. We’re looking at a case that could veer off in all sorts of directions, and also one that continues the Jess story away from the team. The writers have done a good job of balancing both of these things for the bulk of the season, and we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change now.

Given that FBI: Most Wanted has already been renewed for another season (and the same goes for the flagship show), it is a nice relief that we can just get into the rest of the season without worry. There’s also the new spin-off in FBI: International that has an official greenlight already.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBI: Most Wanted right now

What are you hoping for the most on FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 10?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







