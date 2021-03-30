Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Episode 6 teases







Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? We’ve got a lot to get to within this article, and it begins with answering that question.

Unfortunately, the news that we’ve got on the subject of the series is far from great — the Tyler Hoechlin series will be off the air for a while. How long are we talking here? Think until we get around to Tuesday, May 18. We know that it’s a long time to wait, but there are specific production reasons for it. This show, like with so many others, has experienced a number of delays due to the global health crisis. The hiatus gives them a chance to get ahead of the game and make sure there’s a big match of episodes at the ready when it returns.

In the place of Superman & Lois, The CW is planning to broadcast a big dose of Supergirl episodes over the next several weeks. The first one of those airs tonight!

Just in case you do want to get a sense of what lies ahead ahead for Clark Kent and Lois Lane, the episode 6 promo below does give you a good sense of that. Within this upcoming episode, you’re going to have a chance in order to see Jordan struggle mightily with his powers; Clark wants to help him, but we have to imagine that this will be a steep learning curve.

One of the things that we do love the most about Superman & Lois is that it feels different from any other superhero show. Sure, there are intense battles and everything else that you would expect to see within this world; yet, it really nails the idea of what a character like Superman would be like as a father, and how important the idea of legacy is to him and Lois both.

