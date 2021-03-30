





Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Clearly, we’re getting close to the home stretch of the season, which means a demand for more episodes sooner rather than later. We’ve got high-octane cases ahead … but we’re not going to have a chance to see them just yet.

Once again, the drama is on hiatus this week, much as its Tuesday companion shows NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted are. However, we are nearing the end of the road! New episodes of all of these shows are starting up next week, and we’ve got a few more details now of what lies ahead for Missy Peregrym and the rest of the cast here. FBI season 3 episode 10 carries with it the title of “Checks and Balances,” and you can see the full synopsis below with other details:

“Checks and Balances” – The team must track down two assailants who wear animal masks while committing armed robberies, with the latest leaving an off-duty 26 Fed security guard dead. Also, Tiffany and Scola butt heads on whether or not to accept the local NYPD’s offer to help in the investigation, on FBI, Tuesday, April 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

As you can imagine, the robbery case itself is going to be difficult to unravel for many reasons. If these robbers never showed their faces, they are not going to be the easiest people in the world to track down. Also, there’s that danger that they could continue to take money and kill without any recourse. There’s going to be a lot going on here, and our hope is (of course) that the case pushes Maggie and OA to the limit.

What do you want to see on FBI moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — more updates are coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

