





Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? It goes without saying that there is enthusiasm aplenty for what lies ahead for Malcolm Bright. This is a show that is dark, intense, and certainly creepy. We’re also at a point where the walls are closing in on Malcolm and his sister Ainsley.

What’s the reason for that? Think in terms of Simon Hoxley, a notorious profiler and someone (played by Alan Cumming) who has questions aplenty about Nicholas Endicott. While Prodigal Son is not on the air tonight, we are happy to share more details on what lies ahead when it returns on Tuesday, April 13. Check out the recently-released season 2 episode 8 synopsis below:

When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes’ current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott’s body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley’s secret is about to be exposed. Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw in the all-new “Ouroboros” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, April 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-208) (TV-14 L, V)

For those wondering about the meaning of the title, an Ouroboros is an imagine of a snake/dragon eating its own tail that was originally a symbol of ancient Egypt. It can mean a rebirth, or a cycle involving life and death. We know that all of these are major parts of Prodigal Son as a series, so we can’t be altogether shocked to see it surfacing here.

As for how much trouble Malcolm and Ainsley are in before this episode wraps up, that’s something we’ll have to wait and see on — but we’re worried. The same goes for whatever Martin has planned for Dr. Capshaw, a character we still don’t know all that well. We certainly know, though, that Michael Sheen’s character is always down for something sinister…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







