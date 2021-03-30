Young Sheldon renewed by CBS for season 5, 6, and 7!







Clearly, CBS absolutely loved what they are getting out of Young Sheldon. Not only has the Big Bang Theory prequel been renewed for a season 5, but it’s got two more years beyond just that! This is a show that will run until we get around to 2024 at the earliest, and it means that the network reaps the benefits of one of their most-popular comedy franchises.

In a statement confirming this enormous three-season renewal, here is what CBS president Kelly Kahl had to say:

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life … Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over 2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

While Young Sheldon may not be the ratings phenomenon of The Big Bang Theory, it is without a doubt one of the most-popular shows on CBS. It also has strong international play thanks to the original show, and it makes some sense to keep it around for as long as possible.

As the next few years run, one of the big questions we’re going to wonder is whether or not there are more shows that could spawn within this universe. At the time that The Big Bang Theory ended, we did wonder whether a character like Stuart or a Raj (who clearly had more story to tell) could be subject to their own solo show. We still wonder that, though there isn’t anything public out there about it.

New episodes of Young Sheldon season 4 will continue airing Thursday nights on CBS.

