Let’s go ahead and kick this article off with the following: The bad news. We are still on a hiatus for the Mark Harmon series, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel! The next new episode entitled “Gut Punch” airs in just seven days, and you can see one photo for it above, if you haven’t already. Given that Gibbs is suspended, can you really be shocked that he is spending some time in his basement?

If you want to get a few more details on “Gut Punch,” read the synopsis below…

“Gut Punch” – Vance assigns McGee, Torres and Bishop to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, where they discover a link to another NCIS team’s murder case, on NCIS, Tuesday, April 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Rocky Carroll directed the episode. Pam Dawber guest stars as investigative journalist Marcie Warren.

Beyond this episode…

There is some more good NCIS stuff coming your way! While there is a repeat airing on April 13, we’re optimistic that there will be a new episode either on April 20 or the 27th. There are still six episodes to go as of right now, and the finale is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, May 25. The cast and crew are actually working to wrap up the season right now! It doesn’t appear that this episode will be written as a series finale, so there is plenty of hope still for a season 19 renewal.

What do you want to see on NCIS through the remainder of season 18?

