The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 trailer: Will June Osborne escape?







As we prepare for the launch of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 on Hulu come April 28, we’ve got a larger sense of what’s ahead. This is a powerful, emotional chapter in the story, and it’s certainly one that is different than what you’ve seen before.

Take, for example, the further expansion of this world beyond Gilead. June Osborne is now doing what she can in order to escape this world, while serving as a revolutionary for others in need. At least the early part of this season is going to be about Elisabeth Moss’ character on the run — she will do what she can to find safety, but also recognizes that her continued actions will bring about danger. She’s taking on a horrific, dystopian institution, and it is not going to be one that is easy to stop.

For those who do not know, the first three episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 are going to premiere on the same day, while the rest will arrive in weekly installments. This aligns with much of what Hulu has done with their programs over the years, as it marks a way to get viewers hooked right away while also allowing themselves some time for the show to breathe. That’s one of the problems with the Netflix model — shows stay relevant for a week and that’s about it.

You can watch the full trailer for season 4 below; meanwhile, take a look (via SpoilerTV) at the synopsis for the premiere:

On the run after the end of Season 3, an injured June and the fugitive Handmaids find refuge at a farm, where the 14-year-old Wife nurses June back to health. June restores her role as the women’s leader. In Gilead, an imprisoned Lawrence tries to avoid a death sentence, and Aunt Lydia reels from the loss of 86 children on Angels’ Flight. The combative Waterfords, in custody in Toronto, learn of June’s feat.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 4?

Be sure to share some of your early expectations in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around to get more insight all about the series. (Photo: Hulu.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







