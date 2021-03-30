The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 spoilers: The return of Anne!







The Blacklist season 8 episode 13 is going to be coming to NBC on Friday, April 16, and we’ve got a sense already of how emotional it will be.

The first bit of evidence is pretty darn clear: The photo above! This is an episode entitled “Anne,” and we’re thrilled to see that this character is not entirely gone from this world. We’ve seen her on two different occasions already throughout the season, and she’s played brilliantly by Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze.

For those wondering, we don’t have a sense at the moment that Anne carries with her a Blacklist number — it’s possible that comes with a twist, but we seriously want to believe that she is just a normal person looking for a connection in this world. Reddington loves being around her, and the time he spent with her in New York was one of the happiest ones he’s had in a good while. The only reason he didn’t meet her at the movie theater was because of something Dembe reiterated to him: It’s impossible for someone like him to live in two worlds. By deciding to run a criminal empire, he gave up the pretense of a normal life. Being around Anne will only put her in greater danger.

So why be around her now? Maybe a transformative event happens that causes Reddington to track her down, or he just realizes that he’s okay with taking the risk. We don’t want to see anything happen to Anne; suffice it to say, we’re terrified that this episode will end up punting our heart down a pretty-deep hole.

