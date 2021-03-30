NCIS season 18: Confirmed episode count; who’s done filming?







Leading into the start of NCIS season 18, all indications were that we were going to have sixteen episodes to enjoy this time around. Yet, we wondered over the past several months if that was changing.

Why? Remember that in January, there was a substantial shutdown in production for the vast majority of Los Angeles-based shows. We were certainly curious to learn if that would mean NCIS and some other programs would be forced to lose an episode — it’s not something we want, but it’s certainly something we would have understood. If there was ever a time to be as considerate as possible, this global health crisis is it.

Luckily, we now have confirmation once more that there are sixteen episodes this season! In a new post on Instagram, Jimmy Palmer himself in Brian Dietzen confirmed as much, while also commending the entire cast and crew for everything that they did along the way making the show happen.

We still have six more episodes to watch before this season ends starting next week, and of course have a lot to think about in terms of the long-term future. As of this writing there is no NCIS season 19 renewal at CBS — while we want to do our best to be optimistic about it, the ball is in the court of the network plus Mark Harmon and the production team. We know that the recent storyline for Gibbs has been somewhat of a cause for concern.

