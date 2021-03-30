Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: Is a big Joe Hill episode coming?







We know that Joe Hill was an enormous part of Blue Bloods season 11 in the early going, but since that time he’s been largely MIA. The producers have kept their options open, though, when it comes to bringing him back … and there may be an opportunity to do that before we get to the end of the season.

According to a new report from TVLine, the upcoming 15th episode of the season (which could be the first part of a two-hour finale airing in May) will be a “big one” for Will Hochman’s character. Hopefully, this means the actor actually appears in the flesh, and that he decides to be an active part of the NYPD again.

Over the past several weeks, we more than understand why Joe has been away. He wanted nothing more than to be a normal cop and go about his business, but it was revealed publicly that he was the secret son of Joe Reagan and a prominent part of the law-enforcement family. This led to trust issues and a different sort of treatment, and it was really too much for him to bear in the moment. We do think that Frank and others wanted to better understand, but it’s difficult from the outside looking in. They’ve dealt with the weight of being a Reagan their entire lives and they know how to navigate it; for Joe, it’s a totally different experience.

While we’re not sure we will ever see Joe be a permanent, full-time part of the Blue Bloods world, it is nice to check in with him here and there. Speaking of characters we need an update on, why is the show being so reluctant to give us much in the way of Nicky? We know that she moved away, but Sami Gayle has only briefly been a part of this season.

What do you most want to see from Joe Hill on Blue Bloods season 11?

