The Flash season 7 spoilers: Jordan Fisher cast as Bart Allen







While we may be fairly early on at the moment in The Flash season 7, rest assured there are great things coming down the line.

With that, we come bearing the latest casting information. According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, Grease Live! and Dancing with the Stars alum Jordan Fisher is slated to recur as Bart Allen starting in the 150th episode of the show. There are some changes to the character from his comic-book origins; here, Bart is the son of Barry and Iris, where he is a grandson in the source material.

So what will this iteration of the character bring to the table? Check out the official description below:

“The future son of Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, Bart is the fastest teenager on the planet … Due to Bart’s penchant for wildly impulsive behavior, a stunned Barry and Iris will have their hands full trying to teach their new son patience. But it’s a task they’ll have to accomplish, in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet!”

What will make this story interesting is how the writers work to differentiate this from what we’ve seen in the past. After all, remember that a big part of season 5 was about Nora West-Allen existing in the pre-Crisis timeline. Things have clearly changed since then, especially in a post-Crisis world where almost everything is different in one way or another. We are excited about this casting, though, and are certainly curious as to what Team Flash’s “biggest threat” could ultimately be. Given what we’ve seen on this show over the past several years, the bar is certainly set high here.

A new episode of The Flash will air tonight on The CW.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash and Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also stick around to get some additional news all about the show. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







