Law & Order: SVU season 22: Christopher Meloni on Benson, Stabler







We’ve waited for a long time to see Law & Order: SVU bring Elliot Stabler back, and it’s crazy to think we’re almost at that moment. Thursday night will be the two-part crossover that also serves as the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and you’re going to have a chance to see Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay back in the same room again.

Of course, we’d love to see some friendly moments take place between these two characters … but it’s not going to happen right away. As a matter of fact, we’d go ahead and tell you to expect a lot of conflict in the early going. Speaking per TVLine, here is some of what Meloni himself had to say on that subject:

I mean, it’s such a long time. It is so many unanswered questions. I think there’s such a great sense of abandonment and betrayal and a what-the-f—ed-ness of it all, that, you know, that wound is, you know, not going to… get its dressings all, you know, squared away. You know, it’s going to be a process, right?

It’s understandable why there would be some hurt feelings on Benson’s part. Just remember the fact that she and Stabler were partners for so long and then, out of the blue, he was gone. It wasn’t like the two were constantly in touch during his absence. They can put personal history aside and work together if need be, but that doesn’t mean that they will be their best selves.

Since we now know that Meloni and Mariska Hargitay will be working together again beyond the initial crossover, we’re a little bit relieved. Even if there is tension throughout the crossover, there’s a chance there will be better days ahead.

