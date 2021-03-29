The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 return date hopes over on ABC







After you get through tonight’s “Spilled Milk,” aren’t you going to want to know The Good Doctor season 4 episode 14 return date? Or, at the very least what current estimations suggest that it’s going to be?

We have a few different things to get to in this piece, but let’s start off by being the bearer of bad news: You’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. How long, exactly? We know that there is no new episode scheduled for next week, so the earliest you could theoretically see the show back is Monday, April 12. Yet, The Futon Critic seems to suggest that the series will return on April 19 — if that is the case, we imagine that it will air new episodes from then until the end of the season. (Our expectation is that further information will be confirmed in a new promo.)

It is a little bit unusual for The Good Doctor to air new episodes so late in the standard TV season, but as so many of you know already, this is a very-much unusual year. ABC may be stretching this season out more than usual to accommodate for less programming elsewhere, or a late filming start behind the scenes for Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast.

Because the next new episode is so far away, we’re not at a point yet where there are additional details out there about it. Our assumption, though, is that we are gearing up for another huge episode for Shaun and Lea as the two work to figure out their future. They have to balance this with other important events at the hospital — there are always going to be new cases, let alone challenges for Shaun and the entire St. Bonaventure staff.

Of course, we’re crossing our fingers already for a season 5 renewal, even if that feels like a sure thing.

