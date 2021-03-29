NCIS season 18 episode 11 photo: What is Torres doing?







If you love all things NCIS, then you know already that there’s a lot to be excited for moving forward on the series. There’s also a lot to be nervous about — take, for example, how long Gibbs is going to be away from the team!

For the sake of this particular article, we’re putting the focus on one subject in particular: What Nick Torres and Ellie Bishop seem to be up to. The photo above is one of many from “Gut Punch” (airing a week from Tuesday), and it shows Wilmer Valderrama and Emily Wickersham’s characters seemingly interrupting a speech at some grand shindig.

Want to watch our most-recent NCIS episode review right now? Then be sure to watch the latest on Gibbs’ suspension below! Once you do check that out, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — also, remember that we most reviews after every installment.

So what sort of shindig are we talking about here? It’s clearly a fancy-enough one that there is champagne present. We also think that it may be connected to a case.

When “Gut Punch” starts, you are going to be seeing Bishop, Torres, and McGee all working compliance duty — basically, safety precautions due to the virus. This could be a punishment they’re incurring after lying for Gibbs on the most-recent episode, but somewhere along the way here they are (of course) going to run into a case. Will they be able to do their jobs without help from Mark Harmon’s character? This is clearly something that the writers are making us wonder for the time being, and we’ll see where things start to settle. Gibbs’ storyline may certainly not be one that gets resolved within a single hour.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS, including the road ahead

What do you think is going on when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







