Supergirl season 6 spoilers: Melissa Benoist teases series finale ending







There is a lot to get into leading into Supergirl season 6 on The CW tomorrow night, but we have to start with a reminder: We’re in the final season. The end of the road is going to be here before too long, and we imagine that there are a lot of emotions that go along with that.

Behind the scenes, we know that there was a LOT of care and consideration that went into framing how the show would say goodbye, and that included some suggestions from star Melissa Benoist herself. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress detailed some of how the final episode was constructed — not only that, but the end result:

They pitched it to me because they wanted to know if I had any input as to where I wanted to see Kara ending up at the end of the series. I had one request, and it wasn’t even something they were thinking about doing. And they pitched me the end, and it’s really lovely. It’s a great ending. I feel fantastic about it.

In the end, we don’t think Supergirl is one of those shows were there is only one happy ending. There are a lot of different, fantastic ways that the cast and crew can say goodbye. We think that the #1 goal here needs to be presenting hope that National City will continue to be prosperous, and that Supergirl will be there in some form watching over it. If not that, we want to believe that someone else will be there at her behest. We know that this season may look and feel a little bit different at first (Benoist filmed many scenes out of order, as she was on maternity leave for the start of production), but we’re optimistic that we’re on the way to a stellar send-off for a lot of the show’s core characters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supergirl right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Supergirl season 6?

Do you have a good sense of how the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do this, be sure to also stick around — there are other updates ahead that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







