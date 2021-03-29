Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Bracing for season 4 episode 9 spoilers







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox, and if not, just how much longer are we all going to be forced to wait in order to see it? We, of course, have a number of subjects to discuss within this piece.

Let us begin, though, by sharing the most basic of news: There is no new episode tonight. We are still a little ways away from the show’s April 19 return date, which is a tad frustrating given that it seems like the show’s been off the air forever.

There is a method to Fox’s madness, though, as the long-term goal with 9-1-1 at present is rather simple: Bringing the show back at a time where there can be new episodes for the rest of the season. They don’t want any more breaks stopping the momentum!

So when can you actually expect some more news on season 4 episode 9? Well, you’ll have a chance to see more spoilers before you know it. Based on the way that Fox tends to release synopses in advance, there will be more information available when we get around to this time next week; there could even be some intel over the next few days! We imagine that the spring premiere won’t look or feel too different from anything else we’ve seen over time, but there will be some familiar elements. Think in terms of some daring rescues and also some personal stories that give you further insight on Athena, Hen, Buck, and many others.

Also, can we have some more news on Maddie and Chimney’s future? With the two starting a family, there is so much stuff to be intrigued about here…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to 9-1-1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to then also stick around — we will have more updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







