Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? The season 3 roadmap







Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? For those who are curious in getting an answer on that, we’ve got it within — plus some chatter on the schedule to come.

The bad news, alas, is the same as last week — the Cedric the Entertainer comedy remains on hiatus. There are no new episodes this week and next week due to the NCAA Tournament, and the present return date is Monday, April 12. Unfortunately, as of this writing there are no additional details as to what is coming up, though we hope that this is something that will change in the near future. (There are reports via the Futon Critic that the April 12 episode will be titled “Welcome to the Art Class,” but there is no confirmation at the moment via CBS.)

So what do we know about the road ahead beyond this episode? There are still a handful of stories still to be told this season; originally, the plan was for there to be eighteen episodes due to the global health crisis. There was a work stoppage in January, so it remains to be seen if that has changed the aforementioned plan or not. The finale is set for May 17, so we’re crossing our fingers that the majority of episodes from April 12 ’til then are going to be new. It’d be a way for the network to close out this part of their season with some smiles, and at the moment (and after a rough year) we definitely welcome that.

For those of you looking for at least a promo for the next new episode of The Neighborhood, we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll see something more by next week, at the earliest. CBS tends to preview their shows more once we are seven days are closer to them coming back.

What do you want to see on The Neighborhood season 3 moving forward?

