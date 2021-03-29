Manifest season 3 premiere spoilers: Watch the opening of ‘Tailfin’







The Manifest season 3 premiere is going to be airing on NBC this Thursday, and we’ve totally waited a long time for it! The first episode entitled “Tailfin” has a lot to resolve, or at least get closer to resolving. Think in terms of that crazy reveal at the end of the season 2 finale. We saw what appeared to be Flight 828 in the middle of the ocean, with no real sense of how it crashed and how all of the passengers are actually still alive.

When you’ve got a mystery like this, it goes without saying that the show will do whatever it can to tease around it.

For our video take on the Manifest season 2 finale, be sure to watch what we have at the bottom of this article! For more news after the fact, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional updates.

If you look towards the bottom of this article, you can see a sneak preview now for what lies ahead. You’ve got Ben in another part of the world, Michaela and Zeke off on a honeymoon, and another mysterious Calling that sends many of these characters into a tailspin. You’ve got a mysterious woman, and this is so much more intense than any Calling that they’ve experienced as of late.

Of course, for Zeke it’s all secondhand information now — he’s not receiving them anymore, not that he should be upset. It’s certainly better than being dead.

For a few more details on what to expect Thursday, check out the full Manifest season 3 premiere synopsis below:

04/01/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Ben heads on a international mission with Vance to seek a clue in hopes of finally unlocking the mystery of Flight 828. An intense calling leads newlyweds Michaela and Zeke on an adventure of their own. A guilt-ridden Saanvi attempts to forget her past sins by starting a new chapter. Jared’s interest is piqued by an intriguing stranger. TV-14

Related – Be sure to get more news when it comes to Manifest right now!

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to the Manifest season 3 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to score other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Take a 👀 at what’s to come on Season 3 of #Manifest. pic.twitter.com/jDJrqbz1CW — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) March 28, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







