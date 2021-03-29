Is Hrothgar Mathews leaving When Calls the Heart? Will Ned die?







As we prepare for the next new episode of When Calls the Heart season 8, we have plenty of questions all about Ned’s fate. Is Hrothgar Mathews leaving the show? It’s fair to wonder this right now.

At the end of tonight’s episode, we saw the character collapse in a particularly shocking way … and based on the promo that aired afterwards, we still have plenty of cause for concern. We saw the character at the infirmary, but also no confirmation that he’s going to get through this situation in one piece. The show didn’t exactly put our mind at ease … not that you can be shocked by this given that When Calls the Heart is the sort of show that wants to convince you to keep watching.

So are we nervous that he’s going to die? Absolutely we are.

What do you want to see happen with Ned on When Calls the Heart moving forward?

