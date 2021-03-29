Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: The ‘Invisible’ Veto Ceremony







The Veto Ceremony has now come and gone during “invisible” week in the Big Brother Canada 9 house — so what was decided?

Unfortunately for the nominees in Breydon and Austin, it’s not good news. Rohan decided to not use his Power of Veto, and we think that a part of this is a casualty of this particular week. Because no one knows with 100% certainty who the HoH is, it’s hard to bet on what they would do. (Sure, a lot of people suspect that it’s Victoria, but there’s always that super-tiny seed of doubt.)

There’s another consideration in here that you also have to make if you’re Rohan: One of them is probably being evicted. If you save Breydon, for example, Austin is almost certainly going to be evicted anyway. Then, you just make the invisible HoH mad and then also the person who gets nominated in Breydon’s place. Austin is likely going to be evicted this week and because of that, what Rohan may need to do at this point is befriend Breydon and try to get something going with him. The two are going to need each other with Tychon, Jedson, Beth, and Kiefer all together and Victoria leaning more in that direction than the other.

As for why Big Brother Canada keeps switching around some of the Veto Ceremony days, we wish that we had a good answer for you. This weekend in particular was weird in that we had the nominations, Veto, and Veto players all in one day.

What do you want to see happen on Big Brother Canada 9 moving forward?

