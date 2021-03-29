Family Guy season 19 episode 16 return date: A Brian origin story







Want to know the Family Guy season 19 episode 16 return date on Fox following what we saw on tonight’s new episode? We’ve got that for you within — but then also some other news all about what lies ahead!

The bad news that we’ve got at present is simply this: There is no new episode airing on the show next week. We’re going to be embarking on a one-week break and following that, you will see more on Sunday, April 11.

What are we talking about exactly? Think in terms of “Who’s Brian Now?”, an episode that will feel in some ways like an origin story for the family dog. He had a home prior to being with Peter and Lois, and we’re about to get a chance to learn more about that.

For some more specifics, be sure to view the full Family Guy season 19 episode 16 synopsis below:

Brian has a microchip that reveals he had a family before the Griffins, when he then seeks out. After meeting the richer, smarter Hendersons, Brian struggles to enjoy his life with the Griffins as much as he once did in the all-new “Who’s Brian Now?” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, April 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1814) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

If you do want a little more news on what’s beyond this episode, meanwhile, there is also an episode on April 18! Prepare for something ridiculous courtesy of “Young Parent Trap”:

Lois and Peter are mistaken for “young parents” by another couple at Stewie’s school and invited to live in a millennial apartment complex, leaving Meg and Chris home alone in the all-new “Young Parent Trap” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, April 18 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1815) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

