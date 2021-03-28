The Simpsons season 32 episode 18 return date: ‘Burger Kings’







The Simpsons season 32 episode 18 is going to be coming on Fox pretty soon — but just how soon are we talking about here? In this article, we’ve got both a return date and then also some more insight as to where things are going moving forward.

The bad news that we have to report at the moment is simply this: There is no new installment set to arrive next week. Instead, “Burger Kings” is poised to premiere on Sunday, April 11. Sure, breaks in the action can be super-frustrating, but at least here we can celebrate that this one is pretty brief.

So what can you expect in terms of the overall story? Below, the full The Simpsons season 32 episode 18 synopsis gives you more news all about that:

Mr. Burns gets into the plant-based burger business. Lisa refuses to believe he’s up to no good in the all-new “Burger Kings” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 11 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3211) (TV-PG L, V)

Just from reading this alone, it’s easy to have a clear response: Lisa is probably right. Since when has Mr. Burns ever dabbled in a lot of stuff that is good for the world? The answer is almost always “never.” The irony here is that the plant-based burger business is in theory good, as you are trying to do something that is good for the environment. Yet, who knows what exactly Burns is putting in these?

We’re honestly just surprised that The Simpsons is using a title for the actual episode that is so closed to Burger King. Then again, shouldn’t the fast-food joint appreciate some of the free publicity? (Of course, it is worth nothing that a lot of people out there may not remember the title to various episodes longer than a single week.)

