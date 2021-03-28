The Rookie season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Jackson, Chen, & big milestones







Next week on The Rookie season 3 episode 9, you’re going to see a story entitled “Amber” that is extremely serious. It’s hard not for it to be when you consider that a newborn baby was stolen.

Yet, one of the things that we’ve seen with this show over the past two years is that it balances drama with some lighthearted personal moments. For Jackson West and Lucy Chen, they are entering an extremely important time of their lives: Their final shift as rookies. They can move on to what’s next … but unfortunately, John Nolan can’t do that as of yet.

Below, we’ve got the full The Rookie season 3 episode 9 synopsis, one that has some other updates on the subject of what lies ahead:

“Amber” – An Amber Alert sends the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant who was stolen from a local hospital. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen work their last shift as rookies as Officer Nolan continues on for 30 more days on “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, APRIL 4 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We do think that this show has milked the idea of rookie cops for about as long as possible — we’ve seen a number of highs and lows for Nolan and the rest of the team, but this phase of the show had to come to an end eventually. There is also something else that you have to remember here: It’s not like these characters will be perfect moving forward. There are always going to be highs and lows, and we’ll continue to see the world of policing here in a way that is different from anywhere else on TV.

Hopefully, Nolan will also be able to wrap up his shift by the end of the season.

