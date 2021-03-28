NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Once Upon a Time’







Want to learn a little more about what’s next on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 12? For starters, a familiar face is back! You are going to see Callie Thorne return to the show in the role of Sasha Brousard, a character who has long been (pun intended) a Thorne in the side of Pride. This should be an exciting episode, and it’s definitely one that feels like it belongs in the final season.

Let’s just try to frame the situation like this: When your show is wrapping up, you want to do as many callbacks as possible. A series like this is going to be so much better when you reference and celebrate the past. Our hope is that Thorne’s appearance is one of several fun ones we end up seeing between now and when the story wraps up.

Below, we’ve got the full NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 12 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Once Upon a Time” – After a Molotov cocktail is hurled into Pride’s bar, evidence leads him directing to his old nemesis, Sasha Brousard (Callie Thorne), who has been keeping a secret that will affect his life forever. Also, Tammy uses her profiling skills on Hannah and Carter with shocking accuracy, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, April 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Where will the Hannah/Carter storyline go before the season wraps up? We’re certainly also curious about that! This is not something we would’ve predicted for the two of them, but there is something fun about it. We also like that someone like Tammy would figure things out here, given how smart and intuitive she is. That’s been what she brought to the team from basically the moment that she first arrived.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 12?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and expectations now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







