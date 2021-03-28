Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight, March 28?







Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight? We’ve been lucky for most of this season, as we’ve had a number of installments over the past month and a half.

Alas, all funny things must come to a close, and that is precisely the case at this particular point in time. There is no new episode tonight, which makes it the first week since the start of the season where we’ve got a break in the action.

So why the break? Well, this is something very much ingrained into the fabric of what Last Week Tonight does. They air a handful of episodes, take a break, air a few more, and then go on hiatus again. This is not your standard late-night talk show, where there are four or five nights of programming a week. This show isn’t off-the-cuff in anywhere near the same way. Instead, all of the pieces are thoughtfully considered and well-researched in order to ensure that they are as well-put-together and vetted as possible. It takes a lot of time for the writers to put a lot of this stuff together.

The HBO series has already confirmed that there will be a new episode next week, so at least this isn’t some particularly-long break in the action. (We tend to get more of those over the course of the summer.) When the show returns, we have a feeling that there will be a few more topical segments, but also Main Stories that are about things you should know more about. Oliver and his staff have put together some great ones as of late, and the show has been able to return to its pre-2016 now that we are in a far quieter administration.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Week Tonight right now

What do you want to see on the latest Last Week Tonight episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







