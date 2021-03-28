Charmed season 3 episode 9 return date: A mysterious stranger…







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Charmed season 3 episode 9? It starts with this: You have to wait a while for it.

While the hiatus that we’re currently facing isn’t an incredibly-long one, it is still a hiatus nonetheless. Sunday, April 11 is when the installment entitled “No Hablo Brujeria” is going to be airing, and the full season 3 episode 9 synopsis gives us some more insight on what lies ahead:

SURPRISE! – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers. Macy helps Jordan (Jordan Donica) face down the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa and Jeffrey Lieber (#309). Original airdate 4/11/2021.

So who is this stranger? Here’s the thing with a twist like that on this show: It’s the sort of thing that could either serve as a big advantage or a frustrating diversion from what they were previously set to do. This is one of those episodes that could veer off in all sorts of directions and in the end, we’re excited to see where some of them are.

For those wondering, all signs point to there being at least a few more episodes of Charmed over the course of the weeks after that. Eventually the show is going to be moving to a different timeslot on Friday nights, but that won’t be happening until we get around to May. The show has already been renewed for another season, so at least you don’t have anything to worry about there as it ebbs and flows its way through the rest of the schedule.

Despite the hiatus, we’re hoping for some more scoop on upcoming episodes next week.

