The Luminaries season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?







Following today’s finale airing on Starz, can you expect The Luminaries season 2 to happen? Or, is the more likely situation that the show is canceled?

It’s obvious that, within this article, there are a few different things to discuss — but let’s begin with the actual state of the show. Don’t expect The Luminaries season 2 to happen. Why? The import was long designed to be a one-season affair. This is a story based on a specific source material, and it does not feel feasible to do another batch of episodes without content to base it on. As you would expect, that’s a really difficult thing to figure out. You would need to conjure up a totally new story, incorporate new characters, and also deal with blowback from people who wanted this to be more of a one-season event.

Ultimately, a better situation for a show like this is for the producers and cast to find another way to collaborate. This is something that we’ve seen done countless times over the years, and there are always so many other fantastic stories out there worth adapting. It’s mostly a measure of 1) finding the material and 2) making sure you have the money and the network/networks that can help to bring it to life.

What helped The Luminaries be successful for Starz is that it really captured a big chunk of the audience they are looking for — it’s similar to Outlander and The Spanish Princess in that way, and we’re sure that there are more shows in this vein that they will order.

So for now, just be sure to enjoy the story as we’ve got it — but also recognize that this is going to be it. Pending some last-minute surprise, it’s hard to figure a situation where a season 2 happens.

