Power Book II: Ghost season 2: How will Davis, Saxe factor in?







As we prepare ourselves for Power Book II: Ghost to arrive on Starz over the next year, we’re sure Davis and Saxe will still be a part of the story. Yet, what will their story look like? That’s the part of the equation that is a little unclear at the moment.

Think about it like this: At the end of season 1, Tasha went into witness protection. Because of that Davis is out a client, and with Saxe seemingly joining him after being a US Attorney, there’s no clear sense as to who they represent from here. Yet, we have to imagine they will still be involved … right?

For some more news on Power Book II: Ghost in video form, be sure to check out our take on the finale below! Once you watch that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other updates.

If we were to conjure up a theory here, it would be to say that Tariq somehow hires these two in order to ensure his operation is better protected. They already know a good bit about his checkered history, and while that could give them pause, at the same time they love money, right? If working for Tariq means that they each have a chance to be paid handsomely, it’s something that they may consider. In order for their presence on the show to work, they have to defend someone, and maybe Tariq could also find himself in some legal trouble over Jabari’s death. That’s going to be a hard situation for Michael Rainey Jr.’s character to escape from, especially since there are people who may look towards him with suspicion — just think about what was going on with Jabari prior to his death.

No matter what happens with Davis and Saxe, we’re sure that the producers will find a way to incorporate them into the story — haven’t they shown they are good at surprises?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost

What do you want to see for Davis and Saxe when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost moving forward?

Share some of your suggestions in the comments! After you watch that, remember to also stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







